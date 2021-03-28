ICL Group Ltd to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ICL Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.13.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 386,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 111,760 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

