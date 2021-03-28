Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Iconic Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $2.96 million and $9,197.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00057199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00220793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.36 or 0.00890650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00050867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00078041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00028625 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,168,783 tokens. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

