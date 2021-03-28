IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,867 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of IDACORP worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 161.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in IDACORP by 22.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDA opened at $101.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

