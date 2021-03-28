Idle (IDLE) Market Cap Achieves $12.70 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $284,499.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can currently be bought for $10.06 or 0.00018082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00059215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00227182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.70 or 0.00955975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00079830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,262,660 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

