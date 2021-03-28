IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IF Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares during the period. IF Bancorp makes up approximately 0.5% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 4.55% of IF Bancorp worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IROQ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. 297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947. IF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

