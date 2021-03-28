IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.77 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.7714 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $32.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IGIFF. TD Securities upgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC began coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

