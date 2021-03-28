ImageCoin (IMG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $145,160.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 66.6% higher against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $684,362.60 and $145,160.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000832 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,033,656 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

