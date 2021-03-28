Immofinanz (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Immofinanz (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

IMMZF stock remained flat at $$17.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. Immofinanz has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $19.00.

Immofinanz Company Profile

IMMOFINANZ AG acquires, develops, owns, rents, and manages properties primarily in Austria, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary. It develops office, retail, and other properties. The company manages offices under myhive brand; retail parks under STOP SHOP brand; and shopping centers under VIVO! brand.

