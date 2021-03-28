Impala Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,884 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,000. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Dycom Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $41,083,000. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 501,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 520.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 499,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $88.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,967. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

