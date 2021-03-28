Impala Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 524,781 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 524,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,554,000. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Continental Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLR. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.35.

Shares of CLR stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,309. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

