Impala Asset Management LLC Makes New $8.30 Million Investment in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 228,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,000. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of The Greenbrier Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

GBX stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. 220,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,755. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $440,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,864 shares of company stock worth $1,254,489. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

