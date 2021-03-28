Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Down 51.4% in March

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $22.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 6.98. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.09). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 76.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 8,690 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $25,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 26,212 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $163,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,314 shares of company stock worth $578,790 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.