Indexed Finance Trading Down 0.9% This Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and $529,754.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00010481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00057640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00228699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.88 or 0.00917588 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00079933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00028766 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

