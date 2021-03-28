Indorse Token (IND) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Indorse Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $918,432.84 and $10,597.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.02 or 0.00625729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00065975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024065 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token is a token. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

