Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Short Interest Update

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the February 28th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ITAC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 210,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,876. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 745,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,532,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 7.70% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire North American companies operating in the industrial and energy focused technology areas, including software, mobile, and Internet of Things applications; and cloud communications and ultra-high bandwidth services, including LTE and 5G communications.

