Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 587 ($7.67).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

INF traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 566.60 ($7.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,375. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 548.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 503.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.17.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

