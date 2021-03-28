Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFJPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

IFJPY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. 15,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,928. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. Informa has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

