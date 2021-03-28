Injective Protocol (INJ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $61.07 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $12.08 or 0.00021884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $189.25 million and $61.07 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00057422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00221982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.75 or 0.00880243 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00077930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00028154 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,670,863 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

