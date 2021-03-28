Ink Price Down 14% Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Ink has a total market cap of $739,868.79 and approximately $120,058.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00058034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.49 or 0.00231476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.59 or 0.00866251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00051000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00078967 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00029293 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

