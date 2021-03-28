Ink Protocol Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $889,237.08 and approximately $4,541.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ink Protocol Token Profile

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

