Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 720.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 20,168 shares during the period.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46.

