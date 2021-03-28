INO COIN Market Cap Reaches $1.29 Billion (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last week, INO COIN has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $279,201.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for about $7.18 or 0.00012954 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00048455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.29 or 0.00626944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00066293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024273 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

