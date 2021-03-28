INT (INT) Price Hits $0.0109 on Major Exchanges

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One INT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, INT has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. INT has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and $2.03 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00048455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.29 or 0.00626944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00066293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024273 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.