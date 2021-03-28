Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,416 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 4.4% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Intel by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after buying an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.84.

INTC stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.87. 34,705,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,403,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.