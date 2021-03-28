Intel Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intel in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.84.

INTC opened at $64.87 on Friday. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

