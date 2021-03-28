Internet of People (IOP) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. Internet of People has a total market cap of $587,418.27 and $9.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00028415 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars.

