Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €2.26 ($2.66).

ISP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

