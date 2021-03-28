inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 242.7% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in inTEST in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the 4th quarter worth about $2,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in inTEST by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in inTEST by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

inTEST stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a market cap of $114.98 million, a PE ratio of 546.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

