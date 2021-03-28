Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Stock Holdings Raised by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 7.1% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned about 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,139,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,423 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 582,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,670,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,634,000 after acquiring an additional 128,393 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 890,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,778 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 372,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,604. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.

