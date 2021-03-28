Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 326,286 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 251,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 219,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 49,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 133,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $25.09.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.