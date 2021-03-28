Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Up 266.7% in March

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

PSL stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average is $87.11. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $94.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

