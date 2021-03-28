Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.66% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 95,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

