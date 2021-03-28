Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $476,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 161.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,026 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 224.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,637,000 after purchasing an additional 639,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $65.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

