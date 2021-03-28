Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Down 56.6% in March

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the February 28th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.85. 105,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,986. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 9,793.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

