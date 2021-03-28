Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 253.3% from the February 28th total of 416,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,052,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 680,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,163,000.

