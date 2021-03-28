Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $106,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,519,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,316,168. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $180.86 and a twelve month high of $338.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

