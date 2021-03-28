Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $142.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

