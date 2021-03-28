Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.6% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 58,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,572,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

