Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,932 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDLV. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.