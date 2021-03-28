InvestDigital Hits 1-Day Volume of $705,682.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One InvestDigital token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $598,041.00 and approximately $705,682.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded up 59% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

InvestDigital Token Profile

InvestDigital is a token. InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,046,085 tokens. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

