IONChain Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, IONChain has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $303,418.58 and $3,299.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00047960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.52 or 0.00622557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024347 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

