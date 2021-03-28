IOST 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $243.84 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One IOST token can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $799.46 million and $243.84 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOST has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.41 or 0.00627081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00065869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

