IOTA Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. IOTA has a market cap of $3.92 billion and approximately $105.66 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00062813 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

