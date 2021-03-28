IQeon 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $769,769.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00004456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $13.60 million and approximately $769,769.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00048262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.90 or 0.00624184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024082 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQN is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

