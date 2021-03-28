iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,512,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 766,982 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.03% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $421,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.58 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.79 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.