iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021


Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,221 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

HDV opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.89. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

