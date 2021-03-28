iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.0% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

