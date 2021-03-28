iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Position Lessened by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,668 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

EFAV stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.89. 635,207 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.46. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.