iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,096 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 363,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,971,000 after buying an additional 59,443 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $122.01. 1,725,218 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

