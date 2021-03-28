iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $26.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 41.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

